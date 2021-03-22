Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 22 2021
Prince William's pals weigh in on Harry's growing rift: 'It isn't there'

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Prince William’s pals weigh in on Harry’s growing rift: ‘It isn’t there’

The truth behind Prince William’s failing relationship with Prince Harry brought forward by experts.

The news was brought forward by a royal aide during their chat with UK’s Sunday’s Sunday Times.

There they claimed, “Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother.”

“They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it forever.”

A separate source also touched upon Prince William’s failing relationship with his brother and admitted he “definitely feels the pressure now it’s all on him — his future looks different because of his brother’s choices, it’s not easy

Another friend and close insider also chimed saying, “It’s still raw. He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time.”

