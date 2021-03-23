Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s claim about secret wedding was ‘misunderstood’

Borton, who drafted the license that allowed Harry, Meghan to be legally married, explained 

The world was left taken aback after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that they had secretly gotten married prior to their official royal nuptials in 2018. 

Reports are suggesting now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s claims may not be entirely true as an expert weighed in on the matter.

Issuing a statement to The Daily Beast, a spokesperson for the couple clarified that the two “exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.”

Stephan Borton, who drafted the license that allowed the couple to be legally married, explained how the misunderstanding could have possibly occurred after Meghan’s statement in the Oprah interview.

“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law,” he said speaking to The Sun.

Chatting with Oprah, Meghan had said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

