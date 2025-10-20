Legendary bassist Anthony Jackson dies at 73

Music legend Anthony Jackson passes away at 73

Anthony Jackson, a legendary bassist, known for his work with icons like Madonna and Roberta Flack, has died aged 73.

Tributes for the musician quickly started pouring in as the sad news was shared on Fodera Guitars’ Instagram, with no cause of death revealed.

They wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anthony Jackson — one of the most visionary and influential bassists in the history of our instrument. Anthony’s impact extended far beyond the notes he played.”

Fodera Guitars continued, “He pioneered the concept of the six-string ‘contrabass guitar,’ revolutionising the role of the electric bass in art, jazz, funk, and beyond.”

Jackson had worked with the guitar maker since the 80s, and he is known for developing the modern six-string bass.

They added: “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, to his admirers around the world, and to everyone whose life was touched by his music. We will honour him by continuing the pursuit of excellence in our craft — inspired by the example he set.

"Rest in power, Anthony. The bass world is forever richer for your contributions.”

Guitarist Al Di Meola shared: “Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and legendary bassist Anthony Jackson.”

“Anthony was one of the most extraordinary musicians I’ve ever had the honour to play with — a true innovator whose genius on the six-string contrabass reshaped modern music. His sound, precision, and soul were unmatched… Rest in peace, my brother. Your music will resonate forever,” he further wrote.

Anthony Jackson’s music appears on albums for Robert Flack, Chaka Khan, The Bee Gees, Diana Ross, Simon and Garfunkel, and on Madonna’s debut album.