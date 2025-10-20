Louis Tomlinson is ‘full-time dad' to son Freddie in LA

Louis Tomlinson becomes ‘full-time dad' to son in LA

Louis Tomlinson becomes a "full-time dad" to his son Freddie whenever he is in Los Angeles.

The former One Direction star became a father for the first time in 2016 when his ex, Briana Jungwirth gave birth to Freddie.

Now, the What Makes You Beautiful singer tries to spend as much time with his son as possible even though the pop star is based in the UK and his son is in the US.

Louis told The Independent newspaper: "I’m pretty much playing full-time dad when I’m out there. I don’t do loads of work or even [much] socializing...”

"[Freddie is] good as gold," he praised.

The 33-year-old singer added of school runs: "I’m still the youngest dad there. It kills me in the mornings though... I’ve never been great at early starts."

Louis was just 24 years old when he first became a dad but he recently admitted he felt "utterly confident" about fatherhood.

During an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, the History crooner stated, "I was 24 when I had Freddie... I never was intimidated by the idea, I've always been excited about it, even from being a young lad.”

He continued, "A lot of the emotions that people go through when they've become a new parent, some of those will be different for me because I was so excited about the day, but also truthfully, I felt utterly confident.”

"I felt like I was going to be a good dad, I really, really wanted to play that role," he said.

There is also a strict rule that Louis follows and that is he will never take a selfie with a fan when he is with his boy.

He added: "I'd like to say I'm pretty good with fan photos, I'll take them eight times out of 10.”

"But whenever I'm with Freddie, there is a 1000 per cent no chance, that is just not happening," Louis Tomlinson concluded.