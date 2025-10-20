Britney Spears claims she has suffered ‘brain damage'

Britney Spears makes ‘Maleficent' reference in cryptic new post

Britney Spears just dropped some rather shocking claims.

The 43-year-old pop star wrote about Maleficent and losing her “wings” in a lengthy post claiming she suffered “brain damage” in the past.

She wrote, “My back… my blades… my wings… remember the movie Maleficent such an incredible movie!!!!”

Britney continued, “Remember the king tried to kill her but instead a guy secretly took her wings but anything from the father in heaven the real father whom is the one I only claim who loves unconditionally…”

“Anything holy is never forgotten… her wings were holy so the king couldn’t take them not one person could say they were restored and hidden locked in a secret holy stain glass church…” she further wrote.

“I do feel the logic and mindfulness in my body as ONE was 100 percent murdered and destroyed I couldn’t dance or move for 5 months… anyways I know my post and dancing seemed silly but it made me remember how to fly…” the Toxic hitmaker said of her recent viral dance videos.

“I used to swim with my babies on my back till they were 4 and 5 I was incredibly strong… at the end of the movie she goes to a church and somehow find her wings, protector of the moors considered a villian but actually one with mother nature… animals would bow to her…” Britney added.

“I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent… I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I’m blessed to be alive,” she confessed.

“I’m showing my back one make up artist said dont you think its too big… people are incredibly cruel…” the Criminal singer mentioned.

“Still to this day I haven’t flown like I use to do you think if I go to the Vatican I might find something quite interesting there?????? Its fun to tell stories at this point because this all might sound so silly but with what garbage literally is being said about me I said why not bring SUBSTANCE to the table (sic),” Britney Spears concluded.