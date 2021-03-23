Ana de Armas shoots down reports of her reconciliation with Ben Affleck

Cuban actor Ana de Armas is shooting down claims circulating regarding her reuniting with Ben Affleck.



The Knives Out actor posted an Instagram Story with the words, “nope”, “no” and “I don’t think so” written over a plain black background.

Reports had been making rounds about her reuniting with former beau Ben Affleck had sparked after she posted a photo of herself wearing a necklace with a half-heart pendant—the same one that she and the Argo star both wore in spring last year while they were dating.

In January this year, E! News reported that the couple had parted ways less than 10 months after they started dating.

An insider revealed: "They brought a lot of good things into each other's lives, but ultimately, timing right now didn't allow for it to work out.”

"Their friends would not be disappointed if Ben and Ana revisited their relationship down the line,” said the source.