entertainment
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Emma Roberts reveals the parenting advice she wishes she would've gotten

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

American actor Emma Roberts is detailing her experience of parenting, after she and Garrett Hedlund recently welcomed their first child together. 

In a chat with her Scream Queens costar Jamie Lee Curtis, the Wild Child actor revealed what piece of advice she wishes she would have gotten before she gave birth.

"What do you wish someone had told you about motherhood,” the Freaky Friday star asked Roberts.

"It's not something you'll always feel like you're getting right, but you will get better every day. When in doubt, just love your child and yourself," she responded.

Roberts was also asked who she admires the most during her parenting journey, to which she said: "My mom, especially after having a baby. I kiss the ground she walks on!"

