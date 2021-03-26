Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 26 2021
Justin Bieber loves Courteney Cox's Rendition Of 'Holy'

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Pop singer Justin Bieber was amazed by Courteney Cox with her Rendition Of the Baby singer's 'Holy'.

During quarantine, Cox seemed to be having a lot more fun time, trying her hand on the piano. With her fingers playing on the musical instrument, she remade some classic songs. One of them was the classic Friends anthem.

Some days back on Sunday, the Friends star shared a video of herself playing the Canadian singer's "Holy" on piano. She captioned her post: "Survey said... #holy @justinbieber @thisisjoeltaylor @jadeehlers."

The Holy rendition by Cox, it seems, was a result of a survey she conducted. She listened to the people who in the survey asked her special spin on Justin Bieber's theme song for the iconic sitcom. She created her own flawless version of the song so that the man himself credited her.

Days later, the Biebs himself took notice of Courteney Cox's post with the rendition of the theme song of the iconic sitcom. He found that in the comment section many celebrities and fans liked her attempt. One of them commented. "Nailed it." Her "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston was also among those who liked her video. Another showered praise on her by saying, "Obsessed w your skills."

Justin Bieber also gave thumbs up to the Friends star with a comment "Beautiful" as her latest effort was liked by almost half a million people on photo and video-sharing app.

Some of the good praises Cox received are: "You really put me in a better mood every time."

"You are the most talented person in the world and you know how to do a little of everything, this is so incredible. When I grow up I want to be like you, extremely determined. Thank you for always sharing with us everything you love, we are so happy, you are wonderful. We love you the size of the world."

"i can tell by the way you play how passionate you’re about music and that is one of my favorite things about you. please never stop posting these piano covers !!!"

