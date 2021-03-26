Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Mar 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanwal Naseer, Pakistan’s first female TV host, passes away aged 73

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Kanwal Naseer was daughter of legend actor Mohini Hameed (Apa Shamim)

ISLAMABAD: Radio Pakistan's renowned newscaster and first female announcer of State TV, Kanwal Naseer, breathed her last on Thursday after a brief illness in Islamabad. She was 73.

Kanwal was suffering from diabetes and being treated in a private hospital for last few days.

She was radio and television's famous voice and won hearts with her unmatched skills as an artist. Kanwal recently said that her connection with radio was very old.

Born in Lahore in 1948, Kanwal was the daughter of famous radio artist Mohini Hameed (Apa Shamim) and mother-in-law of PTI Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad.

PTI's federal minister Ch Fawad Hussain shared a tribute to the late artist as he tweeted: 'The first female voice of PTV, the legendary Kanwal Naseer is no more. RIP'

Among other showbiz stars, Humayun Saeed - recipient of the Pride of Performance award - also shared his heartfelt condolences to her family. 'May Allah bless her soul.'

Naseer had various feathers on her cap as she was the first female anchor, first female newscaster, and first female announcer of Pakistan Television.

The popular newscaster joined the media at the age of 17, remained associated with PTV and Radio Pakistan for five decades.

Kanwal Naseer made her first announcement at the PTV on 26th November, 1964. She has been awarded with Pride of Performance and numerous other national awards in recognition of her services.

More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap

Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap
‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ gets 9.7 rating on IMDb

‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ gets 9.7 rating on IMDb
Anil Kapoor gifts a luxurious Mercedes car worth one crore to wife Sunita on her birthday

Anil Kapoor gifts a luxurious Mercedes car worth one crore to wife Sunita on her birthday
Kangana Ranaut given bail in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Kangana Ranaut given bail in Javed Akhtar defamation case
Pakistani celebrities mourn death of Haseena Moin

Pakistani celebrities mourn death of Haseena Moin
Milind Soman diagnosed with Covid-19; ‘Difficult to say how I got infected’

Milind Soman diagnosed with Covid-19; ‘Difficult to say how I got infected’
Saboor Aly wins hearts with bhangra, video goes viral

Saboor Aly wins hearts with bhangra, video goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor recovers from Coronavirus

Ranbir Kapoor recovers from Coronavirus
Anushka Sharma shares a sweet photo of daughter Vamika on 60th birthday of her father

Anushka Sharma shares a sweet photo of daughter Vamika on 60th birthday of her father
Haseena Moin, renowned playwright, dies aged 79

Haseena Moin, renowned playwright, dies aged 79
Bilal Maqsood says he and Faisal Kapadia are inseparable

Bilal Maqsood says he and Faisal Kapadia are inseparable
Pakistani band Strings announce to part ways after 33 years

Pakistani band Strings announce to part ways after 33 years

Latest

view all