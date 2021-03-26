Kanwal Naseer, Pakistan’s first female TV host, passes away aged 73

Kanwal Naseer was daughter of legend actor Mohini Hameed (Apa Shamim)

ISLAMABAD: Radio Pakistan's renowned newscaster and first female announcer of State TV, Kanwal Naseer, breathed her last on Thursday after a brief illness in Islamabad. She was 73.



Kanwal was suffering from diabetes and being treated in a private hospital for last few days.

She was radio and television's famous voice and won hearts with her unmatched skills as an artist. Kanwal recently said that her connection with radio was very old.

Born in Lahore in 1948, Kanwal was the daughter of famous radio artist Mohini Hameed (Apa Shamim) and mother-in-law of PTI Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad.

PTI's federal minister Ch Fawad Hussain shared a tribute to the late artist as he tweeted: 'The first female voice of PTV, the legendary Kanwal Naseer is no more. RIP'

Among other showbiz stars, Humayun Saeed - recipient of the Pride of Performance award - also shared his heartfelt condolences to her family. 'May Allah bless her soul.'



Naseer had various feathers on her cap as she was the first female anchor, first female newscaster, and first female announcer of Pakistan Television.



The popular newscaster joined the media at the age of 17, remained associated with PTV and Radio Pakistan for five decades.

Kanwal Naseer made her first announcement at the PTV on 26th November, 1964. She has been awarded with Pride of Performance and numerous other national awards in recognition of her services.