Friday Mar 26 2021
Prince Albert of Monaco blasts Meghan and Harry over Oprah interview

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Prince Albert sounded miffed at Meghan and Harry for spilling royal details in public 

Prince Albert of Monaco has come forth slamming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over their explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. 

When asked about what he thinks of the former royals spilling inside details about their royal life, Albert said "this type of public display of dissatisfaction... these types of conversations should be held in the intimate quarters of the family... it did bother me."

In a rare interview, the royal said he deply understands the pressure Meghan and Harry faced during their life at the Buckingham Palace. 

However, that being said, such type of revelations should be made "within the intimate quarters of the family," he added. 

Albert's statement echoed that of the Buckingham Palace as in her official response to Harry and Meghan's interview, Queen Elizabeth said the allegations made by the Sussexes will be dealt with in private. 

As part of their sit-down, Meghan said a royal family member showed concerns over 'how dark Archie's skin might going to be.'

The Duchess of Sussex even said she became suicidal at one point and when she reached out to The Firm for help, she was denied seeking it.

