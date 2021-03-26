Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 26 2021
George Clooney lavishes praise on his wife: 'My life was empty before I met Amal'

Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

George Clooney gushed over his sweet wife as he shared interesting facts about his sweetheart, saying his life was 'empty' before he met his wife Amal Clooney.

The dashing star admitted that having children has given him 'everything' that Hollywood could not.

The Oscar winner actor tied the knot with the human rights lawyer in 2014.

George - who shares three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with Amal - realised there was something missing in his life until he met his spouse.

He said: “There are some people, their goal was: ‘I have to have children.’ Mine wasn’t. I wasn’t looking at life, going: ‘My life will be unfulfilled without children. I felt like I had a pretty full life."

The actor revealed: “Then I met Amal and realized that my life had been pretty empty. And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realize how incredibly empty it was.”

George Clooney said fatherhood has also made his life less empty, and explained having children has given him “everything” that Hollywood could not.

