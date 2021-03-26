Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 26 2021
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox relationship in danger amid cheating allegations

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly's ex accuses him of cheating on her with Megan Fox 

Dark clouds are looming over Machine Gun Kelly's relationship with Megan Fox as the rapper's ex, Sommer Ray, recently accused him of cheating on her. 

Making a shocking appearance on the podcast with Logan Paul, Ray said she has been in a relationship with Kelly, until he cheated on her with the Transformers actress. 

“I dated Colson [MGK], never [got intimate] with him. … I make you wait at least three months. I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me,” Ray said. “I’m not going to make you a number if you’re not good to me. So Colson just never passed the test.”

Ray then claimed that Kelly and Fox were together before he broke up with her.

 “I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox,” she said.

The Colorado native said she was then invited by Kelly and Fox to Puerto Rico where they were filming their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. 

“I waited in the hotel the whole time while he’s filming with her and I’m not really thinking anything of it,” she recalled. “I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff.”

Despite all the drama, Ray said she is happy for them. “I think they’re a cute couple,” she noted. “I’m not mad about it. I want them [to have] the best.”

