Demi Lovato joins hands with Glee cast to honor late Naya Rivera

Demi Lovato announces her decision to work alongside the Glee cast for a memorial of the ‘talented, incredible and beautiful’ Naya Rivera.

Demi Lovato takes to social media to announce her collaboration with the Glee cast in memory of “the most incredible, talented, and beautiful Naya Rivera.”

The singer announced the news over on Twitter with a statement that featured a snap of Naya in a Glaad Media Awards announcement.

The caption above reads, “I’m honored to join the cast of Glee at the upcoming #GLAADAwards to pay tribute to the legacy of Santana Lopez, who was played by the most incredible, talented, and beautiful Naya Rivera.”

Check it out below:



