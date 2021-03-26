Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato joins hands with Glee cast to honor late Naya Rivera

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Demi Lovato joins hands with Glee cast to honor late Naya Rivera

Demi Lovato announces her decision to work alongside the Glee cast for a memorial of the ‘talented, incredible and beautiful’ Naya Rivera.

Demi Lovato takes to social media to announce her collaboration with the Glee cast in memory of “the most incredible, talented, and beautiful Naya Rivera.”

The singer announced the news over on Twitter with a statement that featured a snap of Naya in a Glaad Media Awards announcement.

The caption above reads, “I’m honored to join the cast of Glee at the upcoming #GLAADAwards to pay tribute to the legacy of Santana Lopez, who was played by the most incredible, talented, and beautiful Naya Rivera.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

'Tense exchange' between Prince Harry and Prince William was caught on camera: report

'Tense exchange' between Prince Harry and Prince William was caught on camera: report
Priyanka Chopra's NYC-based Indian restaurant officially opens doors

Priyanka Chopra's NYC-based Indian restaurant officially opens doors

Johnny Depp reaches 10 million followers after losing bid to appeal wife beater libel ruling

Johnny Depp reaches 10 million followers after losing bid to appeal wife beater libel ruling
Palace keeping close eye on Prince Harry over fear of 'trading off' royal family

Palace keeping close eye on Prince Harry over fear of 'trading off' royal family
Bindi Irwin gives birth to baby girl

Bindi Irwin gives birth to baby girl
Prince Philip 'wanted to bash heads' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama

Prince Philip 'wanted to bash heads' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama
Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary welcome their first child

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary welcome their first child
´Madame Claude´: Netflix movie to release on April 2

´Madame Claude´: Netflix movie to release on April 2
Kate Middleton, William follow Meghan Markle, Harry on Instagram but Sussexes ignore Cambridges

Kate Middleton, William follow Meghan Markle, Harry on Instagram but Sussexes ignore Cambridges

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson makes TV commercial debut

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson makes TV commercial debut
Kim Kardashian shuts down Kanye drama on ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian shuts down Kanye drama on ‘KUWTK’
Demi Lovato addresses her ‘false sense of security’ from former engagement

Demi Lovato addresses her ‘false sense of security’ from former engagement

Latest

view all