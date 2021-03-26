Priyanka Chopra's NYC-based Indian restaurant officially opens doors

Priyanka Chopra after making waves on screens as an actor and a writer, is now ready to open doors to her latest venture, her restaurant Sona.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star revealed the big news to her fans as she shared snaps of the gorgeous interior of the restaurant.

The stunner also shared photos of the delicious food that was being served there.

She also penned a lengthy caption sharing the details of what went behind the scenes and how her husband Nick Jonas helped her pen the name.

"TODAY IS OPENING DAY @sonanewyork! What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!" she wrote.

"This has been a team effort all the way... from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions with @maneeshkgoyal, @davidrabin8, Chef @harinayak, and @mabowersinc, to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means “gold,” and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!

