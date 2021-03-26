Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 26 2021
'Tense exchange' between Prince Harry and Prince William was caught on camera: report

Friday Mar 26, 2021

A latest report in the British media said that "a tense" exchange between Prince Harry and Prince William was caught on camera.

According to the report, the purported video of the rift was made during a royal event in 2018.

Quoting a body language expert, UK's Daily Express wrote that that videos and pictures from the Anzac Day service in 2018 show clear signs of a fall-out between the brothers.

Judi James said that the footage shows tensions between the two brothers were clear.

Talking to Daily Star, she said "The body language bonding signals between these two brothers had been a joy to watch over the years and had lasted long after William married Kate."

She add, "Harry appeared to lift William’s more formal mood and the pair were always seen having fun together during royal events."

