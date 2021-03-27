Can't connect right now! retry
Sofia Richie pays special homage to her father Lionel Richie

Sofia Richie lookeed stunning as stepped out in a T-shirt with her dad Lionel Richie's face on it, garnering the seal of approval from the award winner singer.

The 22-year-old model paired the look with black jeans and a pair of matching boots, adding a splash of color to the all look with a stylish yellow coat that came down to the floor.

The sister of Nicole Richie  posed with sunglasses on next to a staircase, as she playfully touched her blonde locks.

The 'All Night Long' singer was quick to jump at her post as he commented: 'Out of allllll your lewks, this one is my favorite - T-shirt is fire.'

The charming model is his youngest daughter with former spouse Diane Alexander, and they also have son Miles, 26, together.

Lionel Richie was reportedly 'wary' over Sofia's nearly three-year long relationship with Scott Disick and thought she's 'better off' without him.

