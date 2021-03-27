Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 27 2021
Seth Rogen has ‘no hard feelings’ after Emma Watson exited ‘This is the End’

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Hollywood star Seth Rogen is finally addressing the rumour about Emma Watson walking off the set of This is the End.

During an interview with British GQ for their May issue, the actor confirmed that the Harry Potter star did indeed exit the set of the 2013-comedy over an objectionable scene.

Rogen said he doesn’t hold any hard feelings for Watson for refusing to shoot a scene where Danny McBride is performing the role of a cannibal and has Channing Tatum on a leash with a leather mask on.

"I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was," he said.

"But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end,” he continued.

He went on to say that the original scene that was rejected by Watson ended up getting altered: "She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it."

