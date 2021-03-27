Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in latest stunning beach photo

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, treated her fans with stunning beach photos along with thought-provoking note.



Sharing the photos, Esra quoted the lines from İnce Memed, a series of epic novels written by the Turkish novelist Yaşar Kemal.

Esra aka Halime Sultan quoted the lines that read: “The world changes its skin every day, every day, every day at sunrise, it becomes brand new and terrified. Man, every human being, if he is a human being, is reborn every day, every day as he shines the dawn. "

She also mentioned that quotes were taken from Yasar Kemal’s novel Ince Memed.



Fans can’t stop gushing over Esra after she posted the latest dazzling snaps.