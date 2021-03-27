Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in latest stunning beach photo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in latest stunning beach photo

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, treated her fans with stunning beach photos along with thought-provoking note.

Sharing the photos, Esra quoted the lines from İnce Memed, a series of epic novels written by the Turkish novelist Yaşar Kemal.

Esra aka Halime Sultan quoted the lines that read: “The world changes its skin every day, every day, every day at sunrise, it becomes brand new and terrified. Man, every human being, if he is a human being, is reborn every day, every day as he shines the dawn. "

She also mentioned that quotes were taken from Yasar Kemal’s novel Ince Memed.

Fans can’t stop gushing over Esra after she posted the latest dazzling snaps.

More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan wraps up ‘Atrangi Re’, thanks Akshay Kumar and Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan wraps up ‘Atrangi Re’, thanks Akshay Kumar and Dhanush
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win the internet with latest selfies

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win the internet with latest selfies
Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman prays for Haseena Moin

Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman prays for Haseena Moin
Danyal Zafar touches on his ‘Tana Bana’ series debut

Danyal Zafar touches on his ‘Tana Bana’ series debut
Ranbir Kapoor is absolutely fine now, confirms his uncle Randhir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is absolutely fine now, confirms his uncle Randhir Kapoor
Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves, video goes viral

Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves, video goes viral
Paresh Rawal contracts COVID-19 days after getting vaccinated

Paresh Rawal contracts COVID-19 days after getting vaccinated

Mahira Khan gives heart-melting response to fan's love note

Mahira Khan gives heart-melting response to fan's love note
Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap

Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap
‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ gets 9.7 rating on IMDb

‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ gets 9.7 rating on IMDb
Anil Kapoor gifts a luxurious Mercedes car worth one crore to wife Sunita on her birthday

Anil Kapoor gifts a luxurious Mercedes car worth one crore to wife Sunita on her birthday
Kangana Ranaut given bail in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Kangana Ranaut given bail in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Latest

view all