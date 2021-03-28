Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter Philips gets cops called on him

Peter Phillips, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and son of Princess Anne was spotted violating guidelines 

Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson got cops called on himself after complains came afloat of him breaching the COVID-19 guidelines. 

The Sun reported that Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne was spotted outside his home hanging out at the home of a woman, said to be a friend of his sister Zara Tindall, at St. Cyrus.

Infuriated neighbours called the cops on Phillips, as per officials.

A Scotland police rep said: “At around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, police received a report of a potential breach of coronavirus regulations at a property in St Cyrus.”

“Officers attended, spoke to the occupants and found no breaches of legislation,” added the official.

A spokesperson for the royal said the visit was to his sister Zara’s friend and his former classmate.

The 43-year-old is 17th in line to the British throne. 

