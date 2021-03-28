Kate Middleton to publish new book on her treasured ‘Hold Still’ project

Kate Middleton is using her passion for photography to help support the charities closest to her.



Taking her dreams for her Hold Still project forward, the Duchess of Cambridge announced that she will be publishing a new book encircling the photography project that she started last year capturing the life of Britons during the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that was enforced because of it.

The top 100 photos from the project will be getting featured in the book by the duchess.

Penning the book’s foreword, Kate wrote: "When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers.”

“But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal,” she wrote.

"Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals' stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic," she continued.

"I hope that the final 100 images showcase the experiences and emotions borne during this extraordinary moment in history, pay tribute to the awe-inspiring efforts of all who have worked to protect those around them, and provide a space for us to pause and reflect upon this unparalleled period,” she added.

The coffee table book will be released on May 7 with the net proceeds getting split between mental health charity Mind and the National Portrait Gallery.

Dr Nicholas Cullinan, Director of The National Portrait Gallery, said in a statement regarding the book: "The public response to Hold Still, which was spearheaded by our Patron, Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, has been phenomenal. The photographs submitted have helped to create a unifying and cathartic portrait of life in lockdown.”

“We are honoured to have been able to share a selection of these photographs with the nation, first through the online and community exhibition and now through this new publication,” he added.

Paul Farmer, Chief Executive of Mind also issued a statement, saying: "The coronavirus pandemic is a mental health emergency as well as a physical one. The devastating loss of life, the impact of lockdown, and any recession that lies ahead means there has never been a more crucial time to prioritise our mental health.”

"Thank you to everyone who submitted a portrait to tell such a moving and deeply human story of the pandemic,” he added.