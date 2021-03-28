Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 28 2021
Just friends: Miley Cyrus, Yungblud romance rumours fall flat

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Miley Cyrus and Yungblud riled up romance rumours after the pair were spotted in each other’s company however, a source claims that they are merely friends.

On Thursday, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker was spotted with the 11 Minutes singer getting cozy with each other in a restaurant in photos shared by The Daily Mail.

However, a source told People that Miley and Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison are "just friends" and were in the company of a group of friends, making it evident that it was not a romantic outing. 

Miley was formerly linked to Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson and was the former wife of Liam Hemsworth.

Meanwhile, Dom had a relationship with Halsey, who is currently expecting her first child with Alev Aydin. 

