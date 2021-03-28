Can't connect right now! retry
Palace's latest move validates Meghan Markle's racism claims, here's how

With news that the Palace appointed a Diversity Chief, a commentator is of the opinion that the move indicates that the monarchy struggles with issues on racism.

In the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed that there were racist comments lodged against their son Archie as questions about his skin colour became the topic of discussion before his birth, which branched out to him being title-less.

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time...so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," she said.

Following the claim, the Palace sought for the appointment of a diversity czar which 9Honey host David Campbell believes is showing that there is an issue of diversity in the monarchy.

"A diversity chief - it's never too late. But that's admitting that there is a problem. That's admitting that what Meghan was saying has validation," host David Campbell said. 

"It's just hard to see those social norms that we're all starting to gather in our society happen in a structure like the Royal Family and The Firm, which has been rigid for hundreds of years."

"It's hard to see how this is ever going to work."

Royal commentator Natalie Oliveri responded that while the royal family has proven their tolerance regarding diversity with the Commonwealth, there is much work that needs to be done. 

"The Royal Family is very culturally diverse with the Commonwealth. I think that's one of the issues that the Royal Family wanted to address," she said. 

"Things have changed a lot since then. If you look at history, certainly there's a lot of work that can be done,

"It is certainly interesting to see how this will all proceed."

