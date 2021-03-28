Ashley Tisdale gushes over ‘best dad’ Christopher French in heartfelt note

High school musical star Ashley Tisdale recently took to social media and had fans gushing over her husband’s gentleness around newborn daughter Jupiter.

The star gushed over her husband Christopher French and his gentle touch with newborn daughter Jupiter in a candid Instagram Story.

The snap in question even contained a short but sweet note in praise of the new dad. It read, “But seriously how sweet is he (crying emoji) best dad.” (sic)

Shortly after the adorable story went public, Tisdale even shared a shot of her daughter enjoying her first day out in the sun with dad.

For those unversed, Tisdale announced the birth of Jupiter Iris French on Instagram about three days ago with a picture of her tiny fingers gripping her mother’s thumb.

Later on fans were even treated to “Drops of Jupiter” and couldn’t stop gushing over the child’s sparse head of hair.



