Sussex fans attack royal reporter who broke story on Meghan Markle, Kate feud

Royal reporter who first broke the news about royal wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton being at loggerheads is now slamming Sussex supporters.

Journalist Camilla Tominey who was the first to break the news about Prince Harry and Meghan dating and also about the latter’s row with Kate Middleton, said fans of the couple have been blasting her mercilessly.

Writing for The Telegraph, she claimed: “At one point someone even said it would be a good idea for me to drink myself to death like my mother, about whose chronic alcoholism I have written extensively.”

“No, what really got me was the appalling spelling and grammar. I mean, if you’re going to hurl insults, at least have the decency to get my name right. Accusations of racism have long been levelled against anyone who has dared to write less than undiluted praise of Harry and Meghan,” she said.

“But even I have been taken aback by the vitriol on social media in the wake of the couple’s televised two-hour talk-a-thon, in which they branded both the Royal family and the British press racist while complaining about their ‘almost unsurvivable’ multimillionaire lives at the hands of the evil monarchy,” she added.

For the unversed, last year, rumours had erupted that the Duchess of Sussex made Kate cry prior to her wedding at the rehearsal.

Tatler had reported the story citing anonymous sources, claiming: "It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn't want them to.”

"The photographs suggest that Meghan won,” the writer of the Tatler piece, Anna Pasternak wrote.

"Kate, who has impeccable manners, sought the opportunity to put Meghan in her place, reprimanding her for speaking imperiously to her Kensington Palace staff," the journalist added.

However, the entire claim was rejected by a Kensington Palace spokesperson who said: "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication."

Earlier this month, Meghan told Oprah what had actually happened that day: “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something. Yes the issue was correct about flower girl dresses. She made me cry and it really hurt my feelings.... I thought in the context of everything else going on in the days before the wedding, didn't it make sense to do what everyone else was doing knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”