Sunday Mar 28 2021
How Kate Middleton is being eased into role of future queen

Kate Middleton, who has been part of the royal family for nearly 10 years, is said to be "slowly but surely" introduced to the role of future Queen.

Royal commentator Marlene Koenig told Express.co.uk that Queen Elizabeth II and her courtiers have decided to introduce the Duchess of Cambridge into her future role in a way that does not overwhelm her.

"I think this has been the plan, slowly but surely, so you don't get overwhelmed," she said.

"Be a mum as well because she was not the wife of the heir to the throne, but the wife of the second in line which is a big difference between Catherine and Diana's role when Diana and Charles were married.

"Diana was the wife of the heir to the throne. I think we're going to see Catherine take on more engagements, she just became co-president of scouting with the Duke of Kent who will be 85. That, at some point, will become her patronage only."

Koenig hinted that Kate will most likely take on a greater number of duties in the future as she will succeed Camilla as the wife to the heir of the throne and later as Queen Consort.

"She will be more of a support and she learns more. It's a horrible thing to say but we're not that far away...the Queen could live another 10 years but we're closer to Catherine being the wife to the heir to the throne than we were 10 years ago.

"Her children are now going to school, she just has one at home so there's much more confidence.

"She's more comfortable in her role and I think the Queen has support in her."

