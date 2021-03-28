Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 28 2021
Kate Middleton’s mom touches on hatred for ‘know-it-all granny’s’

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Kate Middleton’s mother Carol recently got candid about the royal disdain of having a “know-it-all granny” in the royal family.

Carol got candid for Good Housekeeping's April cover and touched upon the idea of passing her work ethic towards Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She was quoted saying, "I feel it is my children's role to pass on what they think is important to their children. That will happen; I suspect it will include a work ethic, because I know I have passed it on to my children. I have tried hard to be a listening grandmother and mother-in-law.”

"That is why we are all still close, because our relationship has evolved as my children have had children. I've learned to be a wise grandmother, I hope. I know how hard it was for me bringing up my own children, that you invest a lot in them, and don't really want a know-it-all granny out there."

Before concluding Carol even touched upon her role as a grandmother and admitted, “I’m very hands-on. I want to run down the hills, climb trees and go through the tunnel at the playground.”

