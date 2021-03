Esra Bilgic on Sunday treated her fans with a new look on Instagram.

The "Dirilis:Ertugrul" star looked gorgeous in western outfit that she wore for her Insta post.

Esra, who is followed by more than five million people on Instagram, plays the wife of Ertugrul Bey in the historical TV series.

She rose to global fame for her role as Halime Hatun in the popular TV show which is also being aired on PTV with Urdu dubbings.