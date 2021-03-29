Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie begins new romantic journey with mystery man

Sofia Richie seemingly found a new beau to start her romantic journey as she enjoyed a romantic outing with him in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 22-year-old model put on stylish display as she went out for a stroll with a new rumoured boyfriend.

Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend stunned the onlookers with her chic appearance in off-the-shoulder sky blue top during her outing with the tall dark handsome mystery man.

Richie looking gorgeous as she donned a long-sleeve top pulled down to expose one shoulder. She added matching pants and black sneakers and covered her face with a white mask.

On the other hand, her rumoured beau was maskless on the walk and sported sunglasses along with black sweats and white trainers.

The daughter of singer Lionel Richie made her new friendship Instagram official on Friday but did not reveal the identity of her new man.

Sofia split from Scott Disick, who is dad of her three children, in August 2020 after three years together. The breakup happened because had given him an ultimatum about their future.

Sofia Richie seems to be serious to strengthen her relationship with the new man as she's spending quality time with him and enjoying his company.

