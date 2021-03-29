Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie begins new romantic journey with mystery man

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Sofia Richie seemingly found a new beau to start her romantic journey as she enjoyed a romantic outing with him in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 22-year-old model put on stylish display as she went out for a stroll with a new rumoured boyfriend.

Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend stunned the onlookers with her chic appearance in off-the-shoulder sky blue top during her outing with the tall dark handsome mystery man.

Richie looking gorgeous as she donned a long-sleeve top pulled down to expose one shoulder. She added matching pants and black sneakers and covered her face with a white mask.

On the other hand, her rumoured beau was maskless on the walk and sported sunglasses along with black sweats and white trainers.

The daughter of singer Lionel Richie made her new friendship Instagram official on Friday but did not reveal the identity of her new man.

Sofia split from Scott Disick, who is dad of her three children, in August 2020 after three years together. The breakup happened because had given him an ultimatum about their future.

Sofia Richie seems to be serious to strengthen her relationship with the new man as she's spending quality time with him and enjoying his company.

More From Entertainment:

Woody Allen denies sexual abuse allegations placed by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow

Woody Allen denies sexual abuse allegations placed by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow
Jason Derulo all set to welcome first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo all set to welcome first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh battling with pneumonia while filming Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh battling with pneumonia while filming Black Widow
Zac Efron hurts himself while filming Down to Earth

Zac Efron hurts himself while filming Down to Earth
Katie Price supported by fans amid online trolling

Katie Price supported by fans amid online trolling
Kourtney Kardashian gets cozy with Travis Barker during a romantic date night

Kourtney Kardashian gets cozy with Travis Barker during a romantic date night
Justin Bieber's new tattoo angers his mother

Justin Bieber's new tattoo angers his mother
Queen Elizabeth to reject Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest offer: report

Queen Elizabeth to reject Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest offer: report

Esra Bilgic looks chic in western outfit

Esra Bilgic looks chic in western outfit

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car stolen from LA home

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car stolen from LA home
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner writes heartfelt message to daughter

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner writes heartfelt message to daughter

'Kurulus: Osman' star hits 16 million followers on Instagram

'Kurulus: Osman' star hits 16 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all