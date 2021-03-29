Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 29 2021
Monday Mar 29, 2021

Woody Allen denies sexual abuse allegations placed by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow

Hollywood director Woody Allen has denied allegations of sexual abuse placed on him by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which was filmed in July 2020, the filmmaker denied the 1992 allegations by then-seven-year-old Farrow.

“Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that,” he said.

“Why would a guy who’s 57 years old? I never was accused of anything in my life, I’m suddenly going to drive up in the middle of a contentious custody fight at Mia [Farrow]‘s country home (with) a seven-year-old girl. It just – on the surface, I didn’t think it required any investigation, even,” he said.

“It’s so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained. And they still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that,” he continued.

“I believe she thinks it. She was a good kid. I do not believe that she’s making it up. I don’t believe she’s lying. I believe she believes that,” said Allen.

This comes days after the four-part HBO docu-series, titled Allen v. Farrow, regarding Farrow’s allegations against Allen.

“If I change a word here, they say I’m being inconsistent, if I’m using the same exact words I used every other time, I was coached,” Farrow said in the docu-series. 

