entertainment
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas relishes in the colours of Holi with Priyanka Chopra in London

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Nick Jonas shared a picture with his mom and dad, along with Pee Cee, celebrating Holi in London 

Nick Jonas gave a glimpse into his Holi festivities with wife Priyanka Chopra in London. 

The singer took to Instagram to share a picture with his mom and dad, along with Pee Cee, with their white attires all spattered with colours. 

"Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi," The Voice coach wrote in his post. 

The family's celebrations began differently this year as they rang in the ancient Hindu festival in London, where Pee Cee is shooting for her film Citadel currently.

The Indian starlet shared the same picture writing, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone."

The couple had celebrated Holi in India last year, right before the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe.

