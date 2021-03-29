Can't connect right now! retry
Sharon Osbourne takes CBS to court over 'forced exit' damages

Sharon Osbourne has decided to file a lawsuit against CBS for forcing her out of The Talk over backing Piers Morgan.

The report was brought forward by a source close to The Daily Mail and it claims Osbourne intends take the network “all the way” in damage costs.

The total cost of the lawsuit reportedly stands at $2.7 million and even one of Osbourne’s friends confirmed the news when she explained to the publication, "She feels a few suits at CBS have really done for her here. Sharon won't let this go."

