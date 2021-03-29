Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 29 2021
Gwen Stefani describes what it is like to age in Hollywood

Monday Mar 29, 2021

'Love must look good on me,' said Gwen Stefani as she spoke about beauty and ageing

Vocal powerhouse Gwen Stefani is spilling her beauty secrets and revealing the source for her fountain of youth. 

The 51-year-old The Voice judge said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph that it is all thanks to her love life that she looks young even after all these years.

Talking about her fiancé singer Blake Shelton, Stefani said: "Blake is the greatest guy. I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life in those photos," she said.

"Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through – it really does,” she added.

"People talking about my ageing is a compliment, I guess. I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m ageing, too,” she said.

"It’s really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out,” she told the outlet. 

