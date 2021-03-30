Gwen Stefani-Blake Shelton wedding: Will Adam Levine take the singing job?

Famous American singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are new lovebirds who are planning their wedding in the coming days. They want singer Adam Levine to sing at the festive ceremony, however, the Maroon 5 lead singer said he has not been asked to.



The 51-year-old renowned singer, Gwen Stefani and 44-year-old Shelton are getting married. Both the lovebirds have a plan for having Adam Levine perform as their wedding singer as Levine and Shelton are on friendly terms.



Both the singers started their friendship while they worked on The Voice. They are not working any longer on the show. The country singer wants Adam Levine to grace the festive occasion with his singing.

“I’ve kind of decided that I’ve been doing this a long time now, and I’ve got a lot of favours out there,” Shelton remarked on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding.”

“I’ve already seen a music video where they crash people’s weddings and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years,” Shelton said in a lighter mood.

“So I think we can get Adam to come be our wedding band.”

There are a lot more celebrity friends of Stefani and Shelton who are willing to perform for them. Pop icon Miley Cyrus has recently voiced her willingness for the purpose.

Cyrus posted a video of her Tiny Desk performance on Twitter. Stefani came up with “talented geeezzzz gx.” Cyrus responded, “ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!”

Cyrus had been part of The Voice as a coach for seasons 11 and 13. Blake-Gwen wedding may be an interesting reunion of former coaches of the music show.

When Levine was asked if he will perform, he replied jokingly, “They can’t afford me.” He then said in the same breath, “They haven’t asked me yet.”

“First of all, I was just literally texting with them. I love them so much. Just so funny you mentioned them because I just texted them 10 minutes ago, just like, ‘I miss you guys. I love you guys.’ Yeah, they’re the best, dude.”

However, Levine believed the lovebirds would not ask him to sing. “They won’t ask me, though. They’ll probably get, like, Luke Bryan or somebody,” he said.

Levine also remarked he had watched Shelton’s interview with Meyers and said to himself, “I’m not coming to play your wedding.”

Though the singer has not been booked for the job, he will go for it if he is asked to.

Watch the interview of Adam Levine here: