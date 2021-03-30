Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Piers Morgan regrets walking off 'Good Morning Britain' post Meghan Markle debacle

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Piers Morgan said he decided to leave after 'realising [he] might say something [he'd] regret'

Piers Morgan revealed he should not have stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain in rage. 

The British presenter said it looked bad on him to exit the show as co-presenter Alex Beresford quizzed him over his pathetic remarks on Meghan Markle. 

In his first Daily Mail column since quitting, Piers said that he "felt the steam rising inside" himself after Alex implied his "only motivation for disbelieving Ms Markle's outlandish interview claims [in Oprah Winfrey tell-all] was because she 'ghosted' [him] four years ago".

He blasted, "I don't mind outside guests trying to make a name for themselves by whacking me like this, but I wasn't going to sit there and take it from one of my own team, especially someone who I've gone out of my way to help whenever he's asked me for advice about his career."

Morgan shared that he decided to leave after "realising [he] might say something [he'd] regret." 

"I didn't hear any more of his diatribe, as I was out the door and heading for my dressing room," he wrote. "I knew it wasn't a good look, the great snowflake-basher running away from confrontation. And on reflection, I shouldn't have done it."

"But in the heat of the moment, in my rather strained state of mind, this seemed the less worse option."

