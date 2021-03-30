Windsor Castle flooded with letters amid Meghan Markle's bombshell claims

Sacks full of letters, cards and gifts are delivered to Windsor Castle every day

Queen Elizabeth is receiving thousands of letters and messages in support of the royal family after Meghan Markle's bomshell claims made during her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.



The monarch feels comforted by the heartwarming messages, according to sources, who say sacks full of letters, cards and gifts are delivered to Windsor Castle every day.

As revealed by Dame Mary Morrison, the Queen's lady-in-waiting, is said to reply to every letter, the Mail on Sunday reports.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday, "We have seen a spike in correspondence after the interview in the same way that it might spike after any other event."

Meghan made a series of shocking claims against members of the royal family, stating one of them showed concerns over how 'dark Archie's skin might be.'

"In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," the Duchess revealed.

"They didn't want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol and that he wasn't going to receive security."