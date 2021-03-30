Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Windsor Castle flooded with letters amid Meghan Markle's bombshell claims

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Sacks full of letters, cards and gifts are delivered to Windsor Castle every day

Queen Elizabeth is receiving thousands of letters and messages in support of the royal family after Meghan Markle's bomshell claims made during her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. 

The monarch feels comforted by the heartwarming messages, according to sources, who say sacks full of letters, cards and gifts are delivered to Windsor Castle every day. 

As revealed by Dame Mary Morrison, the Queen's lady-in-waiting, is said to reply to every letter, the Mail on Sunday reports.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday, "We have seen a spike in correspondence after the interview in the same way that it might spike after any other event."

Meghan made a series of shocking claims against members of the royal family, stating one of them showed concerns over how 'dark Archie's skin might be.'

"In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," the Duchess revealed.

"They didn't want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol and that he wasn't going to receive security."

More From Entertainment:

Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours

Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours
Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married

Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married
Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'

Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'
Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job

Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job
Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine

Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine
Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Britney Spears is 'too scared' to do a tell-all interview amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears is 'too scared' to do a tell-all interview amid conservatorship battle
Miley Cyrus awestruck by Britney Spears's tribute for her

Miley Cyrus awestruck by Britney Spears's tribute for her
Reese Witherspoon recalls getting star struck during her meeting with Kate Middleton

Reese Witherspoon recalls getting star struck during her meeting with Kate Middleton
Piers Morgan questions how Harry could be happy with a 'social climber' like Meghan

Piers Morgan questions how Harry could be happy with a 'social climber' like Meghan
Oprah Winfrey 'not ready to party' even after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Oprah Winfrey 'not ready to party' even after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Princess Diana was deceived by Martin Bashir with 'fake' abortion receipts

Princess Diana was deceived by Martin Bashir with 'fake' abortion receipts

Latest

view all