Milo Ventimiglia wanted his ‘Gilmore Girls’ character to be killed

'Gilmore Girls' showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino was not on board with Milo Ventimiglia’s idea

American actor Milo Ventimiglia was every girl's crush with his bad boy character in Gilmore Girls but turns out the star had other plans for his role.

As per the Heroes actor, he wanted his character on the comedy-drama to get killed or do something more reckless than what was already shown on the series.

Ventimiglia had told E! News in an earlier interview, that he wanted his character, Jess Mariano [Rory Gilmore’s boyfriend], to get killed on the show.

“[I wanted to] get him hit by a bus, a knife in the side of the neck, something bad. I don’t know–guess I thought it would be kind of cool,” he said.

That being said, fortunately showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino was not on board with Ventimiglia’s idea.

Reports revealed that she and her husband Dan Palladino loved Jess’s character which is why they made sure he was included in the revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life as well.