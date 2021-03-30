Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Royal expert blasts Meghan and Harry for eclipsing royal events: 'There's a pattern'

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

'If you look closely, there is a pattern,' says royal expert about Harry and Meghan's behaviour 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed by a royal expert for overshadowing every royal event that there is. 

In her latest opinion piece for news.com.au, Daniela Elser, said she has been observing how any recent development about the Sussexes is usually made a day before or after a major royal event.

"If you look closely, there is a pattern,” writes Elser.

While referring to how the news of Prince Harry's Silicon Valley stint was announced just a day after Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, Elser added, "We could notch this all up to an unfortunate coincidence if not for the fact this is not the first time that a Sussex announcement has inadvertently stolen some of the poor old Eugenie’s thunder.

“It has been reported that Harry and his wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex told his family that she was expecting their first child at Eugenie’s 2018 wedding.”

“The currency the Windsors and the Sussexes both traffic in and need when it comes to their do-goodery is media coverage and social media attention,” said Elser.

