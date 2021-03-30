Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid married?

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

British singer Zayn Malik and American supermodel Gigi Hadid sparked marriage rumours after the former's collaborator Ingrid Michaelson made a startling claim. 

If the former One Direction member’s duet partner of To Begin Again is to be believed, the singer and the supermodel are already married and have kept things to themselves, as the singer is an extremely private person.

During a live session on Instagram, Michaelson said the Pillow Talk crooner is “such a private person and now he’s married and has a child so, he does the things he wants to do.”

Soon after, Twitter went berserk as fans went wild over the news with 'Zayn Is Married' becoming a top trend on the micro-blogging website.

