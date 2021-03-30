Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana was deceived by Martin Bashir with 'fake' abortion receipts

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

BBC's Martin Bashir is back in the news after recent reports claimed that the host deceived Princess Diana with fake abortion receipts. 

A report by the Daily Mail claimed that the infamous BBC host showed the Princess of Wales fake abortion receipts for her nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke in a bid to bag the interview with her.

It was revealed that Diana believed her husband Prince Charles was allegedly having an affair with Tiggy and suspected that the nanny was carrying her husband’s child.

The report further stated that Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary and Diana’s brother-in-law Sir Robert Fellowes had launched an investigation into the matter.

This was revealed amidst another separate investigation into the 1995 Panorama interview for which Bashir was already being quizzed over fake bank statements shown to manipulate the late People’s Princess’s brother.

Moreover, the outlet claimed that 17 witnesses have been reportedly interview by retired Supreme Court Judge Lord Dyson who is conducting the investigation.

Insiders told the tabloid that the findings of the judge’s probe will be published in the coming months and will also include proof that Diana had second thoughts about giving the interview to Bashir but was convinced by the “fake” abortion receipts. 

More From Entertainment:

Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours

Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours
Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married

Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married
Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'

Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'
Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job

Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job
Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine

Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine
Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Britney Spears is 'too scared' to do a tell-all interview amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears is 'too scared' to do a tell-all interview amid conservatorship battle
Miley Cyrus awestruck by Britney Spears's tribute for her

Miley Cyrus awestruck by Britney Spears's tribute for her
Reese Witherspoon recalls getting star struck during her meeting with Kate Middleton

Reese Witherspoon recalls getting star struck during her meeting with Kate Middleton
Piers Morgan questions how Harry could be happy with a 'social climber' like Meghan

Piers Morgan questions how Harry could be happy with a 'social climber' like Meghan
Oprah Winfrey 'not ready to party' even after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Oprah Winfrey 'not ready to party' even after getting COVID-19 vaccine

BTS recalls experiencing racism while condemning violence against Asian Americans

BTS recalls experiencing racism while condemning violence against Asian Americans

Latest

view all