Princess Diana was deceived by Martin Bashir with 'fake' abortion receipts

BBC's Martin Bashir is back in the news after recent reports claimed that the host deceived Princess Diana with fake abortion receipts.



A report by the Daily Mail claimed that the infamous BBC host showed the Princess of Wales fake abortion receipts for her nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke in a bid to bag the interview with her.

It was revealed that Diana believed her husband Prince Charles was allegedly having an affair with Tiggy and suspected that the nanny was carrying her husband’s child.

The report further stated that Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary and Diana’s brother-in-law Sir Robert Fellowes had launched an investigation into the matter.

This was revealed amidst another separate investigation into the 1995 Panorama interview for which Bashir was already being quizzed over fake bank statements shown to manipulate the late People’s Princess’s brother.

Moreover, the outlet claimed that 17 witnesses have been reportedly interview by retired Supreme Court Judge Lord Dyson who is conducting the investigation.

Insiders told the tabloid that the findings of the judge’s probe will be published in the coming months and will also include proof that Diana had second thoughts about giving the interview to Bashir but was convinced by the “fake” abortion receipts.