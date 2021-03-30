Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani celebrate three years of Baaghi 2

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani are celebrating three years of their film Baaghi 2.



Tiger took to Instagram and shared his adorable photos from the film on his Story and wrote “3 years of an unforgettable time and journey for me #baaghi2” followed by heart emoji.

He also shared the poster of the film with caption “Baaghi 2”.

Tiger went on to share his adorable photo with caption “#3yearsofbaaghi2” followed by heart emoticon.

Disha Patani also turned to Instagram and posted a loved-up photo with Tiger from the movie with caption “Happy 3 years of Baaghi 2”.

She tagged Tiger in the post.



Directed by Ahmed Khan, film was released on March 30, 2018.