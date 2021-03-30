Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Just days after Yungblud and Miley Cyrus were seen getting comfortable with each other, it is now speculated that he is dating someone else.

The Die A Little singer, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison, is now thought to be romantically linked with supermodel Bella Hadid’s best friend Jesse Jo Stark as per Us Weekly’s sources.

While he and Miley were seen getting flirty in a LA bar over the weekend, a source told People that they are "just friends" and were in the company of a group of friends, making it evident that it was not a romantic outing. 

According to sources, he has been romantically linked to Jesse who he has "known for quite some time".

While it is unclear how the pair met, Jesse was featured in Yungblud’s music video for Strawberry Lipstick, which released in July.

Meanwhile, Dom snapped some exclusive Polaroids and designed the art work for Jesse’s single Die Young.

