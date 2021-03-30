Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
BTS detail racism experience, demand to end anti-Asian violence

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

BTS have become the latest celebrities to join their voices with other public figures calling out to end racist hate crimes against Asian people.

The widely loved group took to their social media accounts to share a message in Korean and English demanding the end of anti-Asian violence.

They also penned their own painful experiences with being subjected to racism.

"We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," the statement read. 

"We feel grief and anger. We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.

"We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason. Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem."

