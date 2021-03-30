Can't connect right now! retry
Amy Schumer's father hospitalised but in 'good spirits'

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Amy Schumer shared the news that her father Gordon was hospitalised but was in positive spirits.

The 39-year-old shared a selfie on Instagram where she could be seen sitting beside her father in a hospital bed but did not disclose his health condition.

As usual she kept the humour going as she joked about her father being in an "unfortunate magician sawing accident".

"He has a good spirit through it all and we're still hoping the magician will turn back up," she teased in the caption.

Take a look:



