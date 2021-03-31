Can't connect right now! retry
Lizzo sued for $750,000 over sampling relative's audio In 2016 Song “Coconut Oil”

Though it is a family affair, if proven, it will cost American singer $750,000 for allegedly sampling a church elder’s gospel hymn.

“Coconut Oil,” is Lizzo’s 2016 self-love anthem, which her relative Orlandus Dunning alleged she sampled his audio from a gospel hymn during a mutual relative’s funeral on “Coconut Oil.”

Dunning, a Detroit resident, filed a lawsuit against the rapper, according to The Detroit News. He claimed the rapper Lizzo sampled his voice on the song without his consent that caused him “anguish, embarrassment, and outrage.”

“(Dunning) had a reasonable expectation of privacy and that his voice would not be heard publicly, as the funeral where he sang was held privately and open only to family and close friends… When Plaintiff sang the devotional, it was at a private funeral and done for the specific purpose of uplifting his family and friends during their time of bereavement,” reads the lawsuit.

Lizzo's relative said he is an ordained elder in the Church of God In Christ and wouldn’t have allowed the rapper to use his voice because of his beliefs.

“Coconut Oil” is mostly about the rapper learning self-care.

