Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Stills from Cruella reveals transformation of Disney villain

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Newly released stills from the upcoming Disney's movie Cruella revealed the titular character inside out as she went all-out villain. The stills came a month after the movie's first trailer was released to mixed reaction.

The stills from the film were released by the British magazine Total Film. The pictures offer an understanding of the movie set in 1970s London during the punk-rock revolution. The photos lays bare the transformation of Estella into Cruella persona. Stills also show Estella's accomplices Jasper and Horace, her journalist friend Anita and the Baroness' untrustworthy valet, John.

The trailer of the Emma Stone-starrer attracted a lot of stares last month. However, it courted controversy by drawing a parallel between Cruella's evilness and mental health just as an earlier film Joker got similar criticism.

The Walt Disney Studio says on its YouTube channel that the movie Cruella "follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson." 







"It’s hard to call someone a bad ’un completely when you see them from the very beginning," said Emma Stone who plays Estella de Vil, an aspiring fashion designer. 

The Academy Award-winning actress said, talking about the ways the film stirred empathy with Cruella without justifying her actions. 

"You know, once you’ve seen the origin story, things start to piece together and make a bit more sense, even though her [behavior] as an adult is not necessarily excusable in any way. I think by the time you get to the end of [this film], you start to understand how this narrative around Cruella developed," she made a point. 

Watch the trailer of the movie "Cruella" here:


