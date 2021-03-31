Brad Pitt lands in Brussels to grace his friend's event

Can't connect right now! retry
Dashing actor Brad Pitt reportedly arrived in Brussels by private jet on Tuesday to attend an exhibition.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star was spotted by a photographer, who managed to snap him.

'We had received a tip from France that Brad Pitt was ready to take a flight from Paris to Brussels,' the cameraman told Qmusic.

The photographer claimed: 'I drove from Ghent to Brussels, where I tried not to attract too much attention so that they would not bring him in through a separate entrance. I had some healthy stress but then, all of a sudden, there he was.'

Bra Pitt reportedly arrived to attend an exhibition of his artist friend and stayed at the five-star Hotel, where fans gathered outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the famous actor.

