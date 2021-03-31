Bella Hadid pens heartfelt note to condemn murder of Pakistani driver in Washington

Bella Hadid has slammed brutal killing of Pakistani driver Mohammad Anwar in Washington.



Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the-24-year-old supermodel shared a heartfelt message to mourn the tragic death of 66-year-old immigrant.

Gigi Hadid's sister penned: "This is devastating. God bless him and his family." She added, "no one, and I mean no one should ever have to endure this, especially while doing their job."

Two girls, aged 13 and 15, attacked Anwar with a Taser. He was fatally injured after the assault. He was killed last Tuesday near Nationals Park, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.



Pakistani national, an Uber Eats driver, was killed after two teenage girls assaulted him while carjacking. The alleged attackers have been charged for the murder and armed carjacking.