Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid pens heartfelt note to condemn murder of Pakistani driver in Washington

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Bella Hadid has slammed brutal killing of Pakistani driver Mohammad Anwar in Washington.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the-24-year-old supermodel shared a heartfelt message to mourn the tragic death of 66-year-old immigrant.

Gigi Hadid's sister penned: "This is devastating. God bless him and his family." She added, "no one, and I mean no one should ever have to endure this, especially while doing their job."

Two girls, aged 13 and 15, attacked Anwar with a Taser. He was fatally injured after the assault. He was killed last Tuesday near Nationals Park, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. 

Pakistani national, an Uber Eats driver, was killed after two teenage girls assaulted him while carjacking. The alleged attackers have been charged for the murder and armed carjacking.

More From Entertainment:

Regé-Jean Page bags ‘Brigerton’s’ first award at NAACP Awards

Regé-Jean Page bags ‘Brigerton’s’ first award at NAACP Awards
Photos: Big Hit Entertainment crafts new building for BTS Museum

Photos: Big Hit Entertainment crafts new building for BTS Museum
Demi Lovato sheds light on fame induced PTSD: ‘It almost killed me’

Demi Lovato sheds light on fame induced PTSD: ‘It almost killed me’
Britney Spears says controversial documentary on her left her ‘embarrassed’

Britney Spears says controversial documentary on her left her ‘embarrassed’

Princess Eugenie imitating Meghan Markle with unique baby pictures?

Princess Eugenie imitating Meghan Markle with unique baby pictures?
Meghan Markle's awkward encounter with friend leaves her fuming

Meghan Markle's awkward encounter with friend leaves her fuming

Woman armed with knife arrested after attempting to break into Drake’s estate

Woman armed with knife arrested after attempting to break into Drake’s estate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opt for a homebirth for their second child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opt for a homebirth for their second child

Kim Kardashian gives no importance to Kanye West's desire?

Kim Kardashian gives no importance to Kanye West's desire?
Brad Pitt lands in Brussels to grace his friend's event

Brad Pitt lands in Brussels to grace his friend's event
Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow has a release date at last

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow has a release date at last

Latest

view all