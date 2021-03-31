Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian gives no importance to Kanye West's desire?

Kim Kardashian reportedly shunned Kanye West's request to cover up herself and appeared in tinny outfit to enjoy sunbathing amid her divorce from the rapper.

The 40-year-old reality star was previously asked by the rapper to cover up, but Kim seemingly paid no heed to his words.

The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star is said to be embracing her body and reportedly becomes self-conscious over her curves prior to the power couple’s shock split.

The KUWTK beauty flaunted her incredible physique in skimpy bikini as she sunbathed.

The mother-of-four, who filed for divorce from rapper last month, shares  North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, one with Kanye.

Kim and Kanye's marriage publicly hit the rocks last summer when the rapper talked about a conversation to abort their daughter North during a campaign rally for his ill-fated presidential run.

