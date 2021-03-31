Britney Spears says controversial documentary on her left her ‘embarrassed’

Can't connect right now! retry
Pop icon Britney Spears broke her silence about the controversial new documentary exploring her life.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, the Toxic singer, 39, wrote about the FX/New York Times documentary titled Framing Britney Spears and said she was “embarrassed” by the way she was portrayed.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” wrote the singer.

“I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!” she added.

Along with the note was a video of her dancing to Aerosmith’s Crazy.

“My life has always been very speculated …,” she wrote. “Watched … and judged really my whole life !!!”

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people,” she wrote.

“It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day. Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness,” she added. 

