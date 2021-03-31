Can't connect right now! retry
Ashley Tisdale pens emotional note over ‘amazing’ labor experience

Hollywood star Ashley Tisdale recently sat down and got candid about her experience having her newborn earth-side for over a week.

The star shared her experience over on Instagram alongside videos from her hospital setup, as well as a heartwarming caption that read,  “Wow how is this already a week ago?? How Is my baby one week old? When they say it takes a village it truly does. I had an amazing labor experience, of course there was pain but I set my intentions that morning and it was exactly how I wanted Jupiter to enter the world. Calm, peaceful, letting go of fear and being super present.”

“I honestly couldn’t have had that mindset if it werent for my amazing doula @lbreggy, she was the game changer. Flameless candles, fairy lights, massages, but it’s her presence that calms you. My dr is such a badass and I trusted that I could let go of any fears because I knew if something came up she could handle it.” (sic)

 The star concluded by saying, “The nurses at Cedars that took such great care of us and of course my amazing husband @cmfrench who at times I looked at in my deepest pain and I could see he was scared but his calming nature and breathing techniques help me calm down. It was just amazing for both @cmfrench and I to see all these women cheering me on. It was powerful and life changing.” (sic)

